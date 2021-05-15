Salman Khan Receives His Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine. See Pics

Salman Khan in the picture.

Actor Salman Khan, whose recent release Radhe has been garnering mixed response from viewers, on Friday, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor was spotted at the vaccination centre in Mumbai's Dadar. He was accompanied by his brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan at the vaccination centre. Sohail Khan also received his second shot of the vaccine on Friday. Pictures and videos of the Khan brothers, entering the vaccination centre has been going viral on the Internet. Salman Khan, who chose the festive day of Eid Ul Fitr to get his second shot of the vaccine, can be seen dressed in a casual attire in the pictures. He can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt which he paired with black denims in the picture.



Salman Khan had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in March. He was pictured entering Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. After taking his first shot, the 55-year-old actor had shared the update with his fans on Twitter. "Took my first dose of vaccine today," he wrote on Twitter.