Salman Khan Receives His Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine. See Pics

Highlights
- Salman Khan was spotted outside the vaccination centre in Dadar
- He was pictured in a casual outfit
- He was joined by his brother, actor Sohail Khan
Actor Salman Khan, whose recent release Radhe has been garnering mixed response from viewers, on Friday, received his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The actor was spotted at the vaccination centre in Mumbai's Dadar. He was accompanied by his brother, actor-producer Sohail Khan at the vaccination centre. Sohail Khan also received his second shot of the vaccine on Friday. Pictures and videos of the Khan brothers, entering the vaccination centre has been going viral on the Internet. Salman Khan, who chose the festive day of Eid Ul Fitr to get his second shot of the vaccine, can be seen dressed in a casual attire in the pictures. He can be seen wearing a blue T-shirt which he paired with black denims in the picture.
Here are some pictures of the Salman and Sohail Khan from the vaccination centre:
Check out Salman Khan's tweet here:
Salman's much-awaited film Radhe was released on OTT platform Zee5 on May 13. It is a sequel to his 2009 film Wanted. Radhe has received mixed response from both viewers as well as critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the movie 2 stars out of 5. Reviewing the film, he wrote: "The Salman Khan starrer is only fitfully focused on the ground realities of Mumbai. It is far more at ease with the larger-than-life treatment that the star imposes upon the film." The Prabhu Deva directorial also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.
Took my first dose of vaccine today....— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021