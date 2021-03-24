Salman Khan Receives His First Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine. See What He Tweeted

Salman Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Salman Khan shared a tweet on Wednesday evening

He is the latest Bollywood celeb to receive COVID-19 vaccine shots

Salman was pictured in a casual outfit outside the Lilavati Hospital

Salman Khan is the latest Bollywood celebrity to receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The actor, on Wednesday evening, shared a tweet to inform his fans that he got the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine today. Salman Khan was earlier in the day photographed entering Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital but more on that later. Here's what the actor wrote in his tweet after receiving the COVID-19 vaccination: "Took my first dose of vaccine today...." Salman Khan fans were curious after the actor was spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra. He was dressed in a casual outfit and was wearing a mask as he was pictured outside the hospital.

See Salman Khan's tweet here:

Took my first dose of vaccine today.... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 24, 2021

And now pictures of the actor from the hospital:

Salman Khan pictured at the Lilavati hospital.

A picture of the actor from the hospital.

On Tuesday, actor Sanjay Dutt also shared a picture of himself getting vaccinated for the coronavirus. "Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine centre. I want to congratulate Dr Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love and respect for them and their hard work. Jai Hind!" he tweeted.

Received my first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine today at the BKC vaccine center.

I want to congratulate Dr. Dhere and his entire team for doing such a wonderful job! I have so much love & respect for them & their hard work. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/LcSNoAsf0G — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 23, 2021

Apart from Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, stars like Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna and Dharmendra have also got their first COVID-19 vaccine shots.

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in Dabangg 3. The actor has a couple of films lined up, including Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kick 2. He completed the shooting schedule of Radhe last year in October and the film will now open in theatres on Eid this year.