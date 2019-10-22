Amitabh Bachchan And Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan And Priyanka Chopra, Everyone's Excited About Katrina Kaif's Beauty Line

Katrina Kaif at KayByKatrina launch event in Mumbai.

Highlights Katrina Kaif launched her beauty line KayByKatrina on Tuesday Several Bollywood celebrities congratulated her on social media "Can't wait to try," wrote Priyanka Chopra

Actress Katrina Kaif launched her new beauty brand KayByKatrina on Tuesday and several A-listers from Bollywood congratulated the 36-year-old actress on social media. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Swara Bhasker and Aditya Roy Kapur among others posted congratulatory messages for the actress on Twitter and Instagram. "Congratulations Katrina Kaif on your new beauty brand," wrote Amitabh Bachchan sharing the campaign video of KayByKatrina. Shah Rukh Khan sent out his wishes and wrote: "Congratulations to my friend Katrina Kaif for setting up her own beauty brand - KayByKatrina! More power to you and may it be a huge success!"

Katrina's Bharat co-star Salman Khan posted the sweetest message for her: "What is Kay beauty doing out in the stores ... It should be in your homes on your dressing tables and on your face without being in someone's face." Priyanka Chopra also shared the campaign video of the beauty brand and said she "can't wait" to try it. "Love this! All the very best Katrina Kaif for KayByKatrina... Can't wait to try," she tweeted. Aamir Khan's congratulatory message read: "Beauty is knowing you Kat... Congratulations on your new beauty brand KayByKatrina."

Hrithik Roshan, who has worked with Katrina Kaif previously in films such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bang Bang, congratulated her on Instagram and wrote: "You have always been one of the most hardworking co-stars I have worked with. A go-getter in every sense of the word. I am so proud of your new venture, Katrina Kaif. My best wishes to you and the team. Anything you create cannot be less than spectacular... Keep shining." In his congratulatory post, Arjun Kapoor also joked that next time, he'll feature in her campaign for men and won't even charge her for that. "Congratulations Katrina Kaif for this awesome launch. Your dream comes true today! P.S. - I know I'm busy but I promise I'll take out time to be a part of your campaign for men and that too for free," he wrote.

"Loving this sassy video by the Bollywood goddess Katrina Kaif as she launches her make up brand KayByKatrina. Love the tagline #itskaytobeyou," Swara Bhasker captioned her congratulatory post on Instagram.

Loving this sassy video #KatrinaKaif has made as she launches her make up line #KayByKatrina People Kay beauty is out now in stores & on https://t.co/i7uiP3g2mF@MyNykaa now! Follow @kaybykatrina on #Instagram for more. Congratulations Katrina whatta great line #ItsKayToBeYoupic.twitter.com/lpyo8PKiLi — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) October 22, 2019

Launching her beauty line, Katrina Kaif shared the campaign video earlier in the day and wrote: "Presenting KayByKatrina to all of you. It's truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team for helping me achieve this... So much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart... Lastly, always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself... Because #ItsKayToBeYou." The promotional video features singer Raja Kumari, social media influencer Kusha Kapila, badminton player Saina Nehwal, television actress Jannat Zubair Rahmani, models Urvashi Umrao, Sana Thampi, Priyadarshini Chatterjee and Andrea Kevichusa, South star Nayanthara and many others.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, also take a look the launch event of KayByKatrina:

Katrina Kaif at the launch event of KayByKatrina in Mumbai.

Katrina Kaif posed for the shutterbugs.

In one of her previous posts, Katrina Kaif promoted her beauty brand with Ranveer Singh in the funniest way possible. She shared a video, in which both the actors could be seen sporting their Vogue Women of the Year Awards looks. The video shows Ranveer Singh interrupting Katrina while she was putting lipstick for the awards. Katrina offered to apply some kohl in Ranveer's eyes and he agrees. When Ranveer mentions that he has worn kohl before for his characters in films like Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani, Katrina says that he did look good in those movies. When Katrina perfectly applies the makeup on Ranveer, he says: "An unprecedented level of hotness has now been achieved. Thanks Katrina! What would I do without Kay beauty products."

Take a look:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release next year.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.