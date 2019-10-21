How Katrina Kaif's Makeup Skill Helped Ranveer Singh Achieve 'Unprecedented Level Of Hotness'

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif )

Katrina Kaif, who recently started her own beauty line called KayByKatrina, was minding her own business and applying lipstick when Ranveer Singh crashed her personal makeup session. Ranveer was rather nattily dressed in red - so was Katrina, although it was probably a good idea she left the beret to Ranveer. "Oh wow, can I try some?" Ranveer asked Katrina. Thankfully, better beauty sense prevailed and Ranveer in red lipper is a sight that will have to wait a while. "I don't know about lipstick but you would look great with some kajal," was Katrina the beauty expert's verdict. So kajal it was - not without some hilarity. Result - "an unprecedented level of hotness" was achieved. See the viral video here, if you are brave enough:

As Ranveer Singh reminded Katrina Kaif, he's no stranger to kajal - he wore kohl in his eyes while playing both Bajirao of Bajirao Mastani and Alauddin Khilji of "Padmaavat." Hotness level was pretty competitive in both films, regardless of what he says now.

The video appears to have been filmed on the sidelines of the recently held Vogue Women Of The Year Awards, to which Katrina and Ranveer wore the red outfits they are seen in.

Last Wednesday, Katrina Kaif announced she was launching a beauty line called KayByKatrina. Among those who congratulated her on Instagram was Ranveer Singh's wife and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Ranveer Singh's last release was Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, so-starring Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin. The film is India's official entry at the 92nd Oscars in the Best International Feature Film category. He also has Karan Johar's Takht and Kabir Khan's sports drama '83 in the pipeline.

