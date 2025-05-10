Amid Split, Ravi Mohan's Wife Aarti On Actor's Rumoured Relationship With Kenishaa Francis: "He Abandoned Me, Our Sons"

Actor Ravi Mohan's estranged wife, Aarti Ravi, has accused him of emotional abandonment and financial neglect in a new social media post.

The couple, who were married for 18 years, have two sons - Aarav and Ayaan. The note came just hours after Ravi was seen attending a wedding in Chennai with his rumoured partner, singer and therapist Kenishaa Francis.

In her statement, Aarti opened up about raising their children without any support from Ravi and claimed that she and the children are now facing eviction from their home due to instructions allegedly given by the actor.

"For a year, I have carried silence like armour. Not because I was weak, but because my sons needed peace more than I needed to be heard. I absorbed every accusation, every allegation, every cruel whisper thrown my way. I said nothing-not because I didn't have the truth, but because I didn't want my children to carry the burden of choosing between parents. Today, while the world sees carefully curated appearances and photo captions, our reality is very different. My divorce is still ongoing. But the man I once stood beside for 18 years-in love, loyalty, and belief-has not just walked away from me, but from the very responsibilities he once promised to honour. For months, the weight of their world has rested on my shoulders alone (sic)," she wrote.

She continued, "Every book, every meal, every quiet tear at night-held, healed, and carried by me. Not a whisper of emotional or financial support has followed from the one who once called them his pride. And now, we face home eviction-from the bank, on the instructions of the man who once built that very home with me. I am accused of being a gold digger. If that were ever true, I would've protected my personal interests long ago. But I chose love over calculation. Trust over transaction. And this is where it has brought me. I do not regret love. But I will not stand by as that love is rewritten as weakness. My children are 10 and 14. They deserve security, not shock. Stability, not silence. They are too young to understand legal clauses, but old enough to feel abandonment. Every unanswered call, every cancelled meeting, every cold message meant for me but read by them-these are not just oversights. They are wounds (sic)."

She ended the note with, "I speak today not as a wife. Not even as a woman wronged. I speak as a mother whose sole focus is the well-being of her children. And if I do not rise now, I will fail them forever. You can move on in gold silk. You can replace roles in your public life. But you cannot rewrite the truth. A father is not just a title. It is a responsibility. To the others who walk freely through our story - the tears of children echo in places no eyes can see. You may escape my words, but not what the universe remembers in silence. To the curious minds and self-appointed well-wishers preoccupied with my Instagram name-I remain Aarti Ravi until both I and the law decide otherwise. And to the respected media: kindly refrain from calling me an ex-wife until the legal process concludes. Until then, patience-like silence-is a virtue. This is not vengeance. This is not spectacle. This is a mother stepping into the fire-not to fight, but to protect. I do not cry. I do not scream. I stand tall, because I must. For the two boys who still call you Appa. And for them, I will never back down. Aarti (sic)."

Meanwhile, in an interview with DT Next, Kenishaa Francis denied being in a romantic relationship with the actor. She stated that her association with Ravi was purely professional as a therapist. Kenishaa also alleged that Ravi had faced emotional abuse from Aarti and her family.