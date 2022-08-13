Alia Bhatt With Her Sister Shaheen And Mom Soni Razdan In This Throwback Pic

Soni Razdan shared this picture (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan made her fans' Saturday morning bright after sharing a throwback picture on her Instagram handle featuring her beautiful daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. As per Soni Razdan's caption, the image seems from their "girls night out". In the image, the trio can be seen flashing their million-dollar smile as Alia clicks a selfie. In the captions, the War actress wrote, "Throwback ! Thrown up by my phone this morning And reminding me that we must do this again soon. Have a girls night out that is".

Soon after Soni Razdan shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Yes please and post pictures as well," while another wrote, "Beautiful family". Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is currently holidaying in Itay with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. A few days ago, she shared a sunkissed picture from her babymoon and captioned it as: "Eternally grateful for this sunshine - Thankyou for all the love my lovesssss." Soon after she shared the post, her family and industry friends flooded the comment section. Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor commented, "My beauty." Alia's mom Soni Razdan wrote, "And that is a lovely lemony sunshiny photo." Sonam Kapoor wrote, "I went there for my Babymoon too! It's literally the best! Have fun!"

Here have a look:



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married on April 14 this year, are expecting their first child. Soon after Alia announced the pregnancy, her mom Soni Razdan dropped an adorable post wishing the soon-to-be parents. She posted a cute picture of the couple and captioned it as "Gratitude. May your tribe increase".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, in terms of work, Alia Bhatt is basking in the success of her recently released movie Darlings. Her mom Soni Razdan, on the other hand, was last seen in Sardar Ka Grandson. Next, she will be seen in Pippa.