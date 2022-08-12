Viral Clip Appears To Show Shah Rukh Khan In Brahmastra - But Is It Legit?

A still from the viral video. (courtesy: @BlogDrive)

Shah Rukh Khan's reported cameo in Brahmastrais topping the list of trends again. Ever since the trailer of Ayan Mukerji's much-delayed film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, released, the Internet has been trying to spot SRK in the VFX-heavy scenes. Fans have speculated that he is the figure in the Vanar Astra, a giant glowing monkey-like shape. A new clip that went viral this week appears to show a frontal shot of SRK - but is it really a leak of actual footage from Brahmastra or just wishful thinking on the part of some creative fan?

The clip contains a shot of Shah Rukh Khan kneeling with his arms opened wide spliced with footage of the Vanar Astra - a glowing ape-like silhouette - from the film. The Vanar Astra scenes are legit from Brahmastra and appear in the trailer. While there is no confirmation on whether or not the shot of SRK really appears in the film, fans of the superstar are thrilled by this new and decidedly dodgy development. "Man I'm already getting chills from the trailer itself," read one comment on the viral tweet of the video while another wrote, "Wow".

Here have a look at the viral clip:

Now, watch the trailer of Brahmastra:

Meanwhile, makers recently unveiled the second song Deva Deva which showcases Shiva's (Ranbir Kapoor) journey as he discovers his power and his connection to the world of astras. Sharing the song, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Deva Deva. The power of fire. Feel the fire within. Deva Deva out now."

Here have a look:

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Brahmastra is a mythology-based fantasy trilogy which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles. The first of the three part is slated to hit the theatres on September 9.