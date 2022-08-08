Vijay Varma Recaps Darlings Journey In Pics. The First Stars Shah Rukh Khan

Vijay Varma shared this picture. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

Darlings, which is Alia Bhatt's debut project as a producer, has been receiving much love from fans and critics alike. The film was released on August 5 on Netflix. Apart from Alia, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma are also part of the movie. And, now, Vijay Varma has shared a series of behind the scene moments on Instagram. Well, all eyes are on the selfie featuring Vijay Varma and Shah Rukh Khan. Can we call it a fanboy moment for the Darlings actor? For those who don't know, the film is jointly produced by Alia's Etherna Sunshine and SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment.

Vijay Varma has also penned a heartwarming note for the cast and crew of Darlings. Calling it the “best team”, he wrote, “Darlings is made with a lot of love and efforts of some of the most incredible creative minds and stalwarts. I was surrounded by people I learn from and aspire from. The best team one can ask for. Here's the proof.”

Well, we must add that Shah Rukh Khan took a day off from this action-packed schedule to watch Darlings. The actor, who was busy shooting for the last couple of days, said, “Been working the last few days non-stop…So needed to indulge in my favourite past time…”The love of my own person” and to pamper myself. I will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and Darlings (this is not an endorsement, just “me spoiling me on a day-off please”)

Been working the last few days non stop….so needed to indulge in my favourite past time….'the love of my own person' & to pamper myself, will spend the day with Prabhuji / Thums up and #DARLINGS (this is not an endorsement, just ‘mees spoilingss mees on a days offs pleaj….') — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2022

Darlings, is a dark comedy, directed by Jasmeet K. Alia Bhatt, during an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, said that Gauri Khan “loved” the film. “We saw it in a larger group and the reaction was really amazing. I was very happy that Gauri loved it. I was like when Gauri likes my movies, I feel very grateful. It is a very rare thing. She doesn't like anything. Even though she is a producer of the movie, the fact that she loved it, I feel so relieved. I was most excited. I said that also when they called me and even Shah Rukh agreed that if Gauri likes something, it's a big win,” she was quoted as saying.

