Alia Bhatt Reveals Gauri Khan's Approval Is 'A Big Win.' Shah Rukh Khan Agrees

Alia Bhatt(L) and Gauri Khan(R). (courtesy: aliaabhatt) (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Darlings, co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Along with the acting, the actress is also co-producing the film with her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Alia revealed that she is "relieved" as her co-producer Gauri Khan "loved" her movie Darlings. She added that Gauri Khan rarely likes anything, but when she does, then it's a "big win". Darlings will mark Alia Bhatt's first project as a producer.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt said, "We saw it in a larger group and the reaction was really amazing. I was very happy that Gauri loved it. I was like when Gauri likes my movies, I feel very grateful. It is a very rare thing. She doesn't like anything. Even though she is a producer of the movie, the fact that she loved it, I feel so relieved. I was most excited. I said that also when they called me and even Shah Rukh agreed that if Gauri likes something, it's a big win."

On Monday, Alia Bhatt unveiled Darlings trailer on her Twitter handle, and in the caption, she wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!!". Check out the post below:

My first film as a producer!!!

So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!!



DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!https://t.co/EqBIAYNAh7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 25, 2022

Reacting to Alia Bhatt's tweet, Shah Rukh Khan dropped a sweet message revealing that even he is "anxious". He wrote, "Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me...that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings."

Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings. https://t.co/bYB9EC0nR6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 26, 2022

Apart from Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma, the black comedy drama also stars Roshan Mathew in a pivotal role. The movie is slated to release on Netflix on August 5.