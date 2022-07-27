Darlings: Shah Rukh Khan And Alia Bhatt Tweet Compliments To Each Other. See Their Exchange Here

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Darlings, her first film as a producer. The actress, who is co-producing the project with her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, recently dropped the Darlings trailer and revealed that she is "excited" and "nervous". Replying to this, on Tuesday, the superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped a tweet praising "lil one" for sharing the responsibility of co-producing the film and said that even he is "anxious". Now, Alia Bhatt quoted Shah Rukh's tweet and acknowledged it by saying, "And you are my eternal favourite actor/person/producer ever! Thank you for doing this with me ... and post the release we can both get a manicure and pedicure since all the nails will be bitten haha! Love you the most!!!!".

Here have a look:

And you are my eternal favourite actor/person/producer ever! Thank you for doing this with me … and post the release we can both get a manicure and pedicure since all the nails will be bitten haha! Love you the most!!!! ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ https://t.co/sXzFpD0sXo — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 26, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me...that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings." Check out the post below:

Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings. https://t.co/bYB9EC0nR6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 26, 2022

On Monday, Alia Bhatt unveiled the trailer of her film Darlings, co-starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. Posting the trailer, she wrote, "My first film as a producer!!! So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!".

My first film as a producer!!!

So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!!



DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!https://t.co/EqBIAYNAh7 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt is producing Darlings through her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Helmed by Jasmeet K. Reen, the film will stream on Netflix on August 5.