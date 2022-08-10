Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan Caught Up With Friends And Family In Delhi. See Her Post

Gauri Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: gaurikhan)

Gauri Khan shared a picture with husband Shah Rukh Khan and their friends and family in Delhi on Wednesday. The couple were in the capital city for a special occasion, it seems, and posed with their loved ones in the latest picture. Gauri wrote about spending time with her family, who live in the city. She looks stunning in a white top with jeans, in the image, and SRK opts for a dark blue t-shirt with black pants. In the caption, Gauri wrote: "Going back to Delhi always refreshes my most cherished memories... Fun evening with friends and family celebrating at Shalini Passi's."

Both SRK and Gauri grew up in New Delhi. While Shah Rukh Khan studied at Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Gauri finished her Bachelor's in History from Lady Shri Ram College.

Take a look at Gauri Khan's post below:



Gauri Khan, a luxury interior designer, often shares updates about her life on social media. She once posted a throwback with Shah Rukh Khan, Namrata Shirodkar and their friend Sangeeta Bijlani. "Post a fashion show with Namrata Shirodkar and Sangeeta Bijlani is all about breaking down as part .. I think i walked the Ramp with them too while Shah Rukh Khan watched from the audience," her caption read.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, who was recently spotted at Mumbai airport with his sons - Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan - has been busy with his upcoming projects. He co-produced the recently released film Darlings with Alia Bhatt.

His forthcoming film, Pathaan, will also feature Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It is being directed by Siddharth Anand and will release in January 2023.

SRK is collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki. A while back, both SRK and Taapsee Pannu were spotted on the streets of London in-between shoots.

Later, the Zero actor will be seen in Jawan, which is an Atlee directorial, and also stars Nayanthara.