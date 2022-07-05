Mandi To Gangubai Kathiawadi: What Makes This Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt Edit So 'Brilliant'

Soni Razdan in a still from the teaser. (courtesy: sonirazdan)

Soni Razdan is gobsmacked with a brilliant fan edit video. So much so that the veteran actress has shared it with everyone on Instagram. The video has been created using snippets from Soni Razdan's Mandi and Gangubai Kathiawadi,which featured Alia Bhatt. The video shows the uncanny resemblance between the mother-daughter duo and we are loving it. For the caption, Soni Razdan wrote, “Have to say I am gobsmacked with this brilliant edit. Thank you for taking the time to do this. You are so clever.” Alia, who recently broke the Internet with the news of her pregnancy, has left a bunch of red hearts under the video. Pooja Bhatt followed suit. She has shared a set of raising hands and fire emojis. Actress Mrunal Thakur has also dropped some hearts in the comment section. Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar found it “so so beautiful”.

Take a look:

Soni Razdan is on cloud nine ever since Alia Bhatt shared “our baby coming soon” post on social media. Looking forward to welcoming the new member to the family, the veteran actress shared a couple of pictures on Instagram featuring Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. The snaps seem to be from their safari time in Kenya. Her side note read, “Gratitude. May your tribe increase.”

Soni Razdan is indeed a proud mother of two daughters - Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. And she doesn't leave a stone unturned to appreciate their presence in her life. Last month, Soni dropped a picture on Instagram where she is enjoying lunch with Alia and Shaheen. The trio, dressed in their chic outfits, posed for the camera. Soni Razdan wrote, “Hello there,” followed by a heart.

Getting your daughter married is always a special experience for parents and Soni Razdan isn't any different. After Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan shared a picture from their wedding diaries. In the snippet, she looks emotional seeing Alia, the beautiful bride. Her caption read, “My heartbeats...”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of Brahmastra featuring herself and Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Darlings and Heart of Stone.