Mom-To-Be Alia Bhatt Reveals The Reason Behind Her Smile In This Pic From Portugal

Alia Bhatt shared this image.(courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared a set of pictures of herself from a resort in Portugal (going by her caption). In one of the pictures, a sun-kissed Alia Bhatt can be seen with an ear-to-ear grin. The actress also shared a picture of the scenic view and of her shadow. Alia Bhatt's caption read: "Nothing a walk with yourself can't fix." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their house Vastu in the presence of family and a few close friends. They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

See Alia Bhatt's post here:

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with husband Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding festivities on her Instagram story on Tuesday evening and she wrote that she is "overwhelmed with all the love." The actress added, "Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings. Thank you every single one of you."

Alia Bhatt shared this picture with Ranbir Kapoor from a hospital on Monday and she captioned it: "Our baby... Coming soon."

The actress had two back-to-back releases this year - SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi - both of which were big hits.