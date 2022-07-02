Koffee With Karan 7 Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Spill Some Beans

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in a still from the trailer. (courtesy: karanjohar)

The much-awaited trailer of Karan Johar's popular talk show Koffee With Karan 7 came freshly brewed on Saturday evening and we just can't wait for the real deal. The trailer opens with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh sharing the couch. This year, the show will premiere on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar so expect unfiltered, candid conversations which will veer from fun to "hilarious rumours" that celebs have heard about themselves (Ananya Panday, we are looking at you), Bollywood's current obsession (decoded by Akshay Kumar), gossip and of course the highlight of the show - the rapid fire round.

The guests on the show this year will include Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Kriti Sanon. Phew!

The trailer begins with Koffee With Karan veteran Ranveer Singh calling it a "cult show." Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who makes her debut on the show, names Karan Johar as the reason for "unhappy marriages" in a segment of the trailer. Akshay Kumar has a tough time keeping up with "fillers," sorry, we meant, "filters." Also expect conversations on things Shahid Kapoor misses about being single; Ananya Panday addressing the "hilarious rumour" that her dad Chunky Panday paid to get Ananya in the film industry. Sara Ali Khan talking about her ex and a lot more. Simply put, we can't wait.

Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote: "It's edgy? It's spicy? It's playful? It's all of the above - catch a sneak peek into some of the guests making this season the hottest one ever! Koffee With Karan S7 new season starts 7th July."

Check out the trailer of Koffee With Karan 7 here:

Koffee With Karan premiered on Star World in 2004 and it ran for six successful seasons till 2019. Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were the first guests of the inaugural episode of the show. The Koffee With Karan couch was 'the' spot for celeb conversations, gossips, spilling of beans and of course the rapid fire.

In the last season of the show, the Baahubali team - SS Rajmaouli, Rana Daggubati, Prabhas were Karan Johar's guests. Over the years, Bollywood A-listers - the Bachchans, Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Rani, Kareena and other Kapoors attended the show. In the recent years, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt were regular faces on the show. Twinkle Khanna, Kangana Ranuat and Hardik Pandya contributed to some very controversial episodes. Other than that, filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Mahesh Bhatt, Rohit Shetty, Imtiaz Ali and Farah Khan were also the guests on the show.