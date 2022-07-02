Koffee With Karan Rewind: 5 Unforgettable Moments From The Show

A still from Koffee With Karan. (courtesy: YouTube)

If you are a Bollywood fan, you cannot escape the magic and madness of Koffee With Karan. The chat show that prides itself on being fun and frivolous features the biggest stars of the country talking about careers, love life, friendship and fights with abandon. And, it is Karan Johar's inherent charm and strong friendships with the guests that put the superstars at ease and work as the catalyst for them to let their guard down and have some fun. Koffee With Karan, which is an indelible part of Bollywood pop culture, is returning for a new season.

And while we wait for the seventh season to gift us several memorable instances, here's revisiting some of the most iconic moments from Koffee With Karan, over the years.

Well, we have to start the list with Karan Johar's favourite collaborator, Shah Rukh Khan. Each time, they work together, they create magic. And, this chemistry extends to the chat show as well. Over the years, SRK has appeared on Koffee With Karan with guests such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Hrithik Roshan. And each time, the actor has presented fans with moments worthy of a rewatch.

While there are a lot of amazing SRK moments on Koffee With Karan, we cannot get over the moment when the star left Karan Johar lost for words by saying, “You know Karan chances of me waking up in the morning turning into you is less, but waking up in the morning with you is more.... that's what everyone says.” Kajol and Rani Mukerji, who were the other guests on the episode, could not stop laughing at the witty one-liner.

After King Khan, we move on to the other superstar Khan – Salman Khan. No one can forget Salman declaring that he is a virgin on the show, leaving Karan Johar gobsmacked. As expected, the declaration made headlines and gave us one of the best moments on the show.

If you ever wondered how competitive your favourite celebrities can get for the Koffee hamper, we recommend you revisit this golden moment featuring Abhishek Bachchan when he declared – while kneeling down – that he would “do anything” to win the Koffee hamper. The moment become iconic and has been recreated by several others on the show. It even made it to this season's promo but only this time it was Karan telling guests he would do anything if they came on the show.

While Student Of The Year may have been Alia Bhatt's official launch in Bollywood, it is her guffaw on the chat show and the memes that made her a viral sensation. For her maiden appearance on Koffee With Karan, Alia shared the floor with co-stars Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. During one of the rounds, Alia Bhatt gave the (wrong) answer to the question, “Who is the President of India?” and the rest is history.

Remember when Kangana Ranaut helped Karan Johar understand how their ideas of poverty were very different? Calling him the “flagbearer of nepotism”, Kangana Ranaut famously said, “In my biopic, if ever it's made, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is like you know…very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.” Now that's a moment, isn't it?

Koffee With Karan 7 will stream exclusively on Disney+Hotstar from July 7. In the US, the show will stream on Hulu.