Alia Bhatt Shows How She 'Sipped Koffee This Year'. See Post

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt shared a set of stunning pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday. The actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, shared her look from Karan Johar's upcoming chat show Koffee With Karan, and captioned it as, "how I sipped some koffee this year," followed by heart and a cup of coffee emoticons. In the image, Alia Bhatt looks gorgeous in a floral pink dress with a plunging neckline. Sporting dewy makeup, she left her hair loose and accessorised her look with a ring. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will appear together at Koffee With Karan Season 7. The show will start streaming on Disney+Hotstar from July 7.

Here have a look:

Here have a look at Koffee With Karan Season 7 trailer:

On Friday, Alia Bhatt shared several pictures from Portugal. In the first image, she can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile. The second picture is of the scenic view, while the third image is of her shadow. Sharing the image, she captioned it as, "Nothing a walk with yourself can't fix". Check out the post below:

Earlier, last week, Alia Bhatt shared a picture with Ranbir Kapoor from a hospital and captioned it as, "Our baby... Coming soon."

On Tuesday, she shared an adorable picture from her pre-wedding ceremonies and wrote, "Overwhelmed with all the love. Have tried to read everyone's messages and good wishes and all I want to say is, it truly feels so special to celebrate such a big moment in our lives with all your love and blessings. Thank you every single one of you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together in Brahmastra. The film is slated to release on September 9. She also has Darlings and Heart of Stone in her kitty.