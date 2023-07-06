Alia Bhatt Wishes Birthday Boy Ranveer Singh With A Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Pic

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in a film still. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

On Ranveer Singh's 38th birthday on Thursday, his friends, fans and family shared wishes for the actor on social media. Ranveer's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani co-star Alia Bhatt posted a BTS picture to wish him on the occasion. In the photo, Ranveer Singh can be seen with a cake in his hand. Alia Bhatt captioned the pictures, "Happy birthday to my Rocky. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter and lots of cake." After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Meanwhile, Karan Johar wished the birthday boy with these BTS pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and he wrote, It's Rocky day! Happiest birthday to this magnanimous force of nature... Thank you for giving all your heart to our kahaani...Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Lots of love to you always."

In terms of work, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which released last year. He also starred in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar last year. Ranveer Singh's filmography includes hits as well as critically acclaimed projects like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and "Padmaavat," Gully Boy, Simmba, 83 and a cameo in Sooryavanshi, to name a few.