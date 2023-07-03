Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Supremacy: The 'Rocky Rani Slide Show' Won't Disappoint

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: karanjohar )

Karan Johar, who is returning to the director's chair after a hiatus of 3 years, has been actively teasing his fans with pictures of the lead cast of his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and honestly, we are not complaining. After sharing some snaps of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh from their look tests for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on Saturday, Karan Johar was at it again on Sunday. Sharing some pictures of Alia in a stunning red saree and Ranveer in an animal print shirt, Karan Johar simply wrote, "The Rocky Rani slide show !!! The TRAILER is out on the 4th of JULY! the Randhawa's and Chatterjee's are all set to show you the pyaar, the takraar and a great suggestion for a happy marriage #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani releasing 28th July."

Tum Kya Mile from Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opened to mixed reviews last week. On Sunday, the makers released a BTS video of the shooting of the song where Alia Bhatt revealed that she shot the song four months after giving birth to her daughter Raha. Talking about her experience of shooting the romantic song as a new mom, she said, “It is my first love song in snow, wearing a chiffon saree. I have seen the final result and I feel so happy that it is something I can proudly say that I did four months after having a baby. So, I prepped myself up to this. I really wanted it to be outstanding.”

Previously, Karan Johar also confessed that he is sorry for freezing Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra chiffons in the snow for the song. Ahead of the release of the song, the filmmaker shared an extensive post with a still from the track, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. An excerpt from Karan's post reads, "This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel.” He further added, "I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons...in sympathy, I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps).”

Last week, Karan Johar's production house also shared a carousel post featuring his stellar cast. The caption on the post read, "'Tease-ing' you with some exclusive Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani images. Keep the love coming. A film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year, in cinemas on 28th July 2023."

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film's impressive ensemble cast includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly. The film's trailer will be released on July 4.