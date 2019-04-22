Alia Bhatt Takes A 'Stand' On Kangana Ranaut's Unflattering Comments

Alia Bhatt was speaking at the Critics Choice Film Awards

In the recent past, actress Alia Bhatt suddenly found herself and her parents mentioned in comments made by colleague Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. It could have led to a war of words or rude Twitter exchanges but the 26-year-old actress carefully avoided any retaliation and she handled the issue smartly yet again at Sunday's Critics Choice Awards. PTI reports that when a reporter asked her about handling Rangoli's comments against her family, she said: "If I am like this, then my family is ten times more mature and stronger than I am. I don't want to get into this. I want to be happy, positive, work hard and be a better version of myself every day."

Adding to her statement, Alia Bhatt said she indeed has taken a "stand" and that's her no-reaction resolution: "I should not pay attention to what people say or don't say. Everybody has the right to say what they want to. I will be quiet, that's my stand," PTI quoted her as saying.

Earlier, Rangoli Chandel had launched scathing attacks on Soni Razdan and Alia Bhatt, tagging them as "non-Indians" for their British citizenship. When Ms Razdan responded to her comments with a reminder that Kangana worked with Mahesh Bhatt in her debut film Woh Lamhe, Rangoli even accused Mr Bhatt of throwing a slipper at Kangana once. Amidst all this, Randeep Hooda, who co-starred with Alia Bhatt in Highway, supported the actress with a tweet against the "occasional actors and chronic victims" who were targeting Alia. On Twitter, Rangoli Chandel lashed out at Randeep Hooda in no time.

After Kangana branded Alia Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy as "mediocre", Alia told Pinkvilla in an interview: "I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I'd just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough."

Last month, Kangana called Ranbir Kapoor "irresponsible" for not commenting on the political scenario of India, about which, Alia kept calm and told news agency PTI: "I definitely don't have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does, and I really do respect her for that and may be in a way she is right. Sometimes we do hold back."

Alia Bhatt was recently seen in Kalank while Manikarnika remains Kangana's last movie. They've never co-starred in a film.

(With PTI inputs)

