'Can't Be As Candid As Her': Alia Bhatt On Kangana Ranaut's 'Ranbir Kapoor Is Irresponsible' Remark

Kangana Ranaut slammed actor Ranbir Kapoor for an old interview in which he had refused to comment on the political scenario of India, saying that the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was "irresponsible." When actress Alia Bhatt was asked about Kangana's remarks about Ranbir, whom she is reportedly dating, the Raazi actress said: "I definitely don't have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does, and I really do respect her for that and may be in a way she is right. Sometimes we do hold back," reports news agency PTI. Alia Bhatt, who co-stars with Ranbir Kapoor in upcoming film Brahmastra, added: "My dad (filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt) also says that there are already so many opinions in the world that it can do with one less opinion. So, I have an opinion but I'll keep it to myself. But kudos to her as she genuinely speaks really well."

Last week, at the success party of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, while speaking to reporters about politics, Kangana had said: "There are few actors in our industry, like Ranbir Kapoor, where he said in an interview that 'We have regular supply of water and electricity at my home so, why should I comment about politics?' But I feel because of this country's people you are living in your luxurious home and you are travelling in your Mercedes so, how can you talk like that? This is irresponsible behaviour and I am not that kind of person."

Kangana was referring to Ranbir Kapoor's interview with mid-day in 2018, in which he had said: "Politics makes no difference in my life... I live a luxurious life... I don't have any issues, so who am I to comment on politics?"

Kangana, who was last seen in Manikarnika, will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya and then in Panga. Alia Bhatt's next film is Kalank, co-starring Varun Dhawan, while the aforementioned Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor releases later this year.