Alia Bhatt On <i>Jigra</i>, <i>Animal</i> Comparison: "No Direct Similarities"

Ever since Jigra's trailer emerged, the buzz around it has been high. Alia Bhatt was in Delhi recently to promote the much anticipated film, and she addressed the comparisons between Jigra and the 2023 blockbuster Animal starring husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia said she saw no similarity between the two films, apart from one theme that is common to most films.

"A common theme in many films is doing something for a loved one. It's a genre in itself, and many movies have been made on these lines. So aside from that one aspect, there aren't any direct similarities between the two films," said Alia.

Alia shared that she feels blessed to have an actor like Ranbir Kapoor as her best friend to discuss work and their films. Opening up on their professional dynamics, she said, "I feel very fortunate that my husband (Ranbir Kapoor) is also my best friend and a wonderful actor. We often discuss our films and scenes with each other. I talked about Gangubai Kathiawadi and Jigra. Every time I had a confusion, I would discuss it with him and he did the same with me for Animal."

Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, will hit the theatres on October 11. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vedang Raina, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles. Based on the theme of a sister going to any lengths to protect her brother, Jigra speaks of resilience and the unbreakable bond between siblings.

Jigra is Alia Bhatt's second production under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions, after the 2022 film Darlings.