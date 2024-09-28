<i>Dhoom 4</i> In The Works, Ranbir Kapoor To Headline The Film: Report

For action-thriller fans, the Dhoom franchise has been a standout in Indian cinema. Producer Aditya Chopra is now gearing up for the fourth instalment. The exciting news? Ranbir Kapoor is set to take the lead in Dhoom 4, aka Dhoom Reloaded. The movie is reportedly in the pre-production phase, with plans to begin shooting by late 2025 or early 2026. A source close to the project revealed that Aditya Chopra is ready to "reboot the franchise.” “Dhoom is a franchise dear to Aditya Chopra, and he has decided to reboot the franchise keeping in line with the current times. Like all previous parts, the script of Dhoom 4 (Dhoom Reloaded) is been developed by Aditya Chopra with Vijay Krishna Acharya. The idea and vision is to create a cinematic experience like never before with the fourth Dhoom film,” the insider told Pinkvilla.

The source added, “The discussions with Ranbir have been going on for the longest time. He had always shown interest to be a part of Dhoom 4 on hearing the basic idea, and is now finally confirmed to lead the franchise. Adi Chopra feels that RK is the ideal choice to carry forward the Dhoom legacy.”

The report also mentioned that the upcoming instalment will be a “tentpole feature film of global standard. “Two big heroes from the younger generation will come on board to play the duo of cop buddies in Dhoom 4. Now that the core story-board is locked, the team will proceed to the casting stage. Dhoom 4 will not just be the biggest Dhoom film, but also a tentpole feature film of global standard from Indian Cinema,” the source added.

The Dhoom franchise kicked off in 2004 with the release of the first movie. It features Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra in pivotal roles. The second instalment, Dhoom 2, was released in 2006. Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are a part of that film. The third instalment, Dhoom 3, arrived in 2013, with Aamir Khan playing a double role.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor also has Animal Park, Ramayana and Love And War in the pipeline.