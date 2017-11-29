Alia Bhatt Reportedly Rejected Prabhas' Saaho. Read More Here Alia Bhatt was the immediate next choice after Anushka Shetty was ruled out for the role

It seems, not Shraddha Kapoor but Alia Bhatt was the first Bollywood actress in consideration for the role opposite Prabhas in Saaho . But Alia reportedly rejected the offer because she's not really looking at supporting roles right now, stated Bollywood Life . Now, it's Shraddha Kapoor who co-stars with Prabhas inand her role is said to be much less in comparison to the lead actor. Alia is actually more focussed on playing primary roles: "Alia is currently busy setting a league of her own by taking up some really good performance - oriented roles," Bollywood Life quoted a source close to the actress as saying. Alia recently wrapped the shooting of Meghna Gulzar'sand will also have a cameo in Anand L Rai's film with Shah Rukh Khan."So at a stage when she's setting such a bright example as far as her film choices are concerned, she doesn't want to break the chain by doing a film where she is more like a supporting cast," the source added. Karan Johar was also reportedly excited about the collaboration. Alia was the immediate next choice after Anushka Shetty was ruled out for the role. Anushka and Prabhas are co-stars of the blockbusterseries of movies.While a movie with thestar may appear rather tempting, Alia's family stood by her decision to give it a pass: "Even her family approved of her decision and have no regrets whatsoever," said the source. Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha reportedly trumped a series of actresses including Katrina Kaif and one-film-old Pooja Hegde.Directed by Telugu filmmaker Sujeeth Reddy,is Prabhas' first film after. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the antagonist in