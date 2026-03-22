Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Emotional <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Scene: "Jaskirat Singh Rangi And This Moment Is Everything"

Alia Bhatt has joined the growing list of celebrities praising Dhurandhar: The Revenge, and her latest Instagram Story perfectly captures the emotional impact the film has had on audiences.

(Spoilers Ahead)

After watching the film, Alia shared a still from one of its most talked-about moments - the poignant ending scene featuring Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

In the sequence, Jaskirat stands at a distance from his home, tears in his eyes, as he looks at his family after a long separation. Despite the overwhelming emotion and joy, he pauses instead of rushing forward, choosing to take in the moment.

Reacting to the scene, Alia wrote, "Jaskirat Singh Rangi and this moment..is everything (red heart emoji) the magic of the director and the actor in complete sync! Congratulations Team Dhurandhar for this historic run at the movies."

Led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar, the action thriller has not only performed strongly at the box office but has also sparked widespread appreciation within the film industry.

Alia is far from alone in her admiration. Several prominent names, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Kartik Aaryan, have also lauded the film and its team.

About The Film

Released on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is the sequel to last year's Dhurandhar, which emerged as the highest-grossing film of 2025. The sequel features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt.

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