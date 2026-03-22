Ayushmann Khurrana Gushes Over Ranveer Singh's Performance In <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "The Lion Of Hindi Cinema"

Ayushmann Khurrana has joined the growing list of Bollywood celebrities raving about Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His glowing review of the spy thriller has added to the buzz surrounding the film, which continues to capture attention both among audiences and within the film industry.

In a long note posted on his Instagram Stories, Ayushmann wrote, "It's been three days and can't get over. #Dhurandhar2. We are living in the era of @adityadharfilms. If you think he's just a master of this particular genre, you're mistaken coz the beats, the graph, the coolth and the synchronicity between all departments of the film shows that he can nail ANY genre. He's multidimensional of another kind."

The actor praised Ranveer Singh on his "GOAT journey." He continued, "Whatta wholesome crazy performance. He didn't just become the lion of Iyaari but the lion of Hindi cinema. @rampal72 is pure grace and @actormaddy sir is so nuanced. @saraarjunn looked lovely. @duttsanjay sir had his usual swag, @gauravgera was so endearing. @therakeshbedi sir nailed his foxy character."

Ayushmann further mentioned casting director Mukesh Chhabra, composer Shashwat Sachdev, and the entire team behind the scenes."Kudos to @castingchhabra. Well done @shashwatology for such a brilliant score. Hindi cinema has peaked yet again within 2 months. Congrats @dhar lokesh #jyptideshpande," he concluded.

Ritiesh Deshmukh also shared his thoughts on Dhurandhar: The Revenge on his Instagram stories. He wrote, "Gobsmacked !!! What a phenomenal cinematic experience. @ranveersingh is just magic on screen, has perfectly nailed every emotion, owned every frame he stood in. @therakeshbedi sir – you have killed it – how awesome are you – @rampal72 & @duttsanjay sir have unparalleled screen aura. @saraarjunn you are a wonderful actor – looking forward to your next – kudos to @officialjiostudios & Jyoti Deshpande for backing such a mammoth film. Producer @dhar_lokesh you have pulled of something incredibly difficult & now the man who envisioned and gifted this country a film to be remembered for ages, @adityadharfilms take a bow brother, every frame has a story n a subtext. @yamigautam many congratulations to you too…. #dhurandhartherevenge."

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge serves as the sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The film follows the continued mission of undercover Indian intelligence agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh.

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal, and R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal. The film also features Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a joint production between B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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