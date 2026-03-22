Months After <i>Kantara</i> Row, Rishab Shetty Gushes Over Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>: "It Hits Like A War Drum"

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to dominate the box office while drawing strong reactions from across the film industry.

After crossing the Rs 500 crore mark worldwide, the film has now received praise from Rishab Shetty.

Rishab Shetty Praises The Film

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Kantara star shared an enthusiastic note appreciating the sequel's storytelling and performances.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge grips you from the very first scene and never lets go. Every frame hits like a war drum. This isn't just a sequel; it's a statement. Brilliant storytelling, brother, absolutely loved the detailing. Top-notch performances by every single artist," he wrote, tagging R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun and Ranveer Singh.

He also gave a special mention to Sanjay Dutt, adding, "Sanjay Dutt sir, take a bow."

Following the incident, Shetty had not commented on the prequel Dhurandhar despite its box office success after its release on December 5 last year.

Applauding the technical aspects, he wrote, "Spectacular visuals by #VikashNowlakha, and a big shoutout to the technicians for elevating the film so powerfully through music @Shashwatology and editing #ShivkumarVPanicker."

The Kantara Controversy

Rishab Shetty's praise comes months after a controversy involving Ranveer Singh and Kantara: Chapter 1.

During the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India 2025 on November 30, Singh had mimicked the sacred Daiva ritual from the film while praising it, leading to multiple FIRs being filed against him.

Addressing the issue earlier at an event in Chennai, Shetty had said, "That makes me uncomfortable. While much of the film is cinema and performance, the Daiva element is sensitive and sacred. Wherever I go, I request people not to perform it on stage or mock it. It is emotionally deeply connected to us."

Following the incident, Shetty had not commented on the prequel Dhurandhar despite its box office success after its release on December 5 last year.

Ravi Teja And Others Join In

Apart from Rishab Shetty, Telugu actor Ravi Teja also praised the film, calling it a "blasting experience."

"What a blasting experience watching Dhurandhar The Revenge. Ranveer Singh is absolute fire on screen. Every cast and crew member has delivered their best, both on and off screen. Speical mention to Rakesh Bedi Ji his brilliant portrayal. Hats off to Aditya Dhar for conceiving and executing this film with such finesse. You truly deserve every accolade for the immense research, prep, and effort that went into it Big congratulations to the entire team!" he wrote.

The film has also been appreciated by several South Indian stars, including Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, and Mahesh Babu, along with filmmakers like Ram Gopal Varma and SS Rajamouli.