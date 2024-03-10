New Day, New Set Of Maternity Pics Of Mom-To-Be Alanna Panday

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alannapanday)

Put everything on hold and rush straight to Alanna Panday's social media timeline. The soon-to-be mom has treated her fans to another set of pictures from her babymoon in Mexico's Tulum. Alanna has dropped a couple of sun-kissed pictures of herself. Dressed in a floral print beige crochet dress, the 28-year-old looks ethereal in the opening frame. In the next slide, she can be seen cradling her baby bump. The model has also confessed to being overwhelmed and excited at the same time. Why? Alanna is super busy planning her “gender reveal and baby shower”, which are being hosted in “the same month.” Sharing the pictures, Alanna wrote, “Gender Reveal, Baby Shower and Baby Moon all in the same month. A little overwhelmed with planning stuff but also SOO excited.” Alanna's aunt and Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey was among the first ones to acknowledge the post. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star dropped a heart and a fire emoticon.

Alanna Panday has shared the new set of pictures just a few days after she gave fans glimpses of her babymoon with her husband, Ivor McCray. Twinning in all-white ensembles, the couple can be seen having a relaxing time on the beach. In the opening slide, the soon-to-be parents can be seen cradling Alanna's baby bump. In the following frames, the couple poses effortlessly, with Alanna holding a drink and Ivor flashing a radiant smile. The post also includes a solo shot of Alanna and a charming mirror selfie of the couple. The slew of clicks concluded with a photo featuring two refreshing drinks placed on a table. Along with the pictures, Alanna simply wrote, “Mom & Dad.”

The couple announced their pregnancy last month, with an adorable video from their maternity shoot. Sharing the clip, the couple wrote, “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.” In the clip, Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray can be seen cradling the baby bump.

Alanna Panday also shared a series of pictures from her beach-themed maternity shoot. In the clicks, Alanna looks radiant as she holds her baby bump at the beach. The model picked a sequin co-ord set for the special shoot. Sharing the series of pictures, Alanna wrote, “Beach baby loading.”

Alanna Panday got married to Ivor McCray last year in Mumbai. The wedding was attended by the who's who of the Indian film industry. Alanna is actor Chunky Panday's niece and Ananya Panday's cousin.