Inside Parents-To-Be Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray's Babymoon In Mexico

Alanna Panday shared this image. (courtesy: alannapanday)

Put everything on hold and head straight to Alanna Panday's Instagram profile. The soon-to-be mom has just shared a series of pictures from her babymoon with husband, Ivor McCray. The couple is spotted in all-white casual outfits while soaking up the sun in Mexico. Alanna looks stunning in a bralette and flared pants, while Ivor looks suave in a loose-fitted tee and pants. However, the highlight of the post is undeniably Alanna's adorable baby bump. The first image captures Alanna smiling with closed eyes as Ivor lovingly rests his hand on her baby bump. In the following frames, the duo poses effortlessly, with Alanna holding a drink and Ivor flashing a radiant smile. The post also includes a solo shot of Alanna and a charming mirror selfie of the couple. The final slide features two refreshing drinks placed on a table. The caption simply reads, “Mom & Dad.”

Under Alanna Panday's post, her mother Deanne Panday expressed her joy by commenting, “The cutest daughter & son in law & mommy daddy to be,” along with black hearts, heart-eyed faces, and hugs emojis.

Previously, Alanna Panday treated her to a captivating series of photos from her beach-themed maternity shoot. Radiant and glowing, Alanna cradled her baby bump against the backdrop of the beach. For this memorable occasion, she chose a stunning sequin co-ord set. Alanna captioned the post with the words, “Beach baby loading.”

While announcing her pregnancy, Alanna Panday wrote, “We love you so much already, we can't wait to meet you.”

Alanna Panday is the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Allana's father Chikki Panday is the brother of Ananya's dad, actor Chunky Panday. Following Alanna's pregnancy announcement, Ananya shared a sweet note on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “My heart may just explode...little baby... We love you so much already. I'm gonna be a maasi. Alanna Panday, Ivor, all the best.”

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray got married last year in Mumbai.