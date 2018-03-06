Akshay Kumar Wanted Some 'Calm' Before His Daddy Duties. So, This

Akshay Kumar, who is in Hong Kong for a 'quick getaway' with his family, is making sure that he 'enjoys the calm before his kids wakeup'. Akshay posted a picture of him enjoying a 'harbor view' on Instagram and wrote: "Enjoying the harbour view and some calm before the world and kids wake up #DadOnDuty #QuickGetaway." This time around Akshay took a much-needed break after his rigorous involvement in PR activities and promotions for his film PadMan. The film was produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna. The R Balki-directed film, starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika, was released on February 9.
Highlights
- Akshay Kumar takes around six to seven holidays in a year
- "Enjoying the harbour view and some calm," wrote Akshay Kumar
- He's awaiting the release of his film 2.0, also starring Rajinikanth
Here's what Akshay Kumar posted on Instagram:
The PadMan star often takes a break after his film's release and heads off for a vacation with his family. Speaking about which Akshay told news agency PTI that with right planning he takes around six to seven holidays in a year, despite doing two to three films.
"I plan in a right way... like for instance I do three to films in a year but I still have six to seven holidays every year and people ask me how do I do that? I never work on Sundays. I take six-seven times holidays. Every holiday consists of six-seven days. There is an annual holiday of a month. If you divide and work on it, if you actually sit with your calender, you can actually manage time. It is not a hard job."
Before leaving for their holiday, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were photographed at Anil Kapoor's residence last week. The couple had gone to pay their condolences to Sridevi's grieving family.
Akshay is also awaiting the release of his film 2.0 also starring Rajinikanth.
(With inputs from PTI)