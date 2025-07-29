The Battle of Baghpat in 2021 was fought over chaat. And the Battle of Mathura in July 2025 has been fought over lassi. Bringing back memories of that intense clash, which has earned its place in the annals of meme history, two groups of lassi shopowners clashed in the temple town over wooing customers to their shops.

In Baghpat, a tough contest between chaat stalls to draw customers had snowballed into a street fight. History repeated itself in Mathura when an altercation over drawing customers triggered a full-scale war. The preferred weapon in Baghpat was sticks. But in Mathura, the 'warriors' targeted each other with kulhads (earthen cups) used to serve lassi.

Also seen in the video are a woman and a teenage girl. The woman, her head covered with a veil, throws kulhads targeting the enemy frontline. The girl appears to be confused about how to react. And before she can make up her mind, a flying kulhad hits her on the head and she screams and falls to the ground. The woman runs to her, ducking from kulhads flying past. The girl's injury, hopefully, is not serious.

According to reports, the battle broke out on the road leading to Ladli Mandir in Barsana.

Police have taken note of the viral video. "There is a Sudama chowk in Barsana. This fight took place between two lassi shops trying to draw in customers. Kulhads were used during the fight. A woman was injured, and we got her medically checked. We are gathering more information. Strict action will be taken against the guilty," Superintendent of Police, Rural, Suresh Chandra Rawat has said.

The Battle of Mathura brought back memories of the Battle of Baghpat, but there was one big miss: Einstein Chacha, whose valour in the 2021 fight had catapulted him to overnight social media fame.

Inputs by Saurabh

