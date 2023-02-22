On Second Anniversary Of 'Baghpat Fight', Twitter Posts Hilarious Memes

Twitter isnow marking the second anniversary of the battle

In 2021, a video of a brawl between two chaat sellers over attracting customers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat went crazy viral, making its way into meme history pages. The bizarre fight continued for about 20 minutes before it was stopped. The video, recorded possibly by a bystander, quickly found its way to social media and memes overflowed online.

It has been two years since the epic clash, but the internet is still not over it. Twitter is now marking the second anniversary of the 'Battle Of Baghpat' and remembering the elderly man who stood out because of his unique hairstyle. One of the major highlights of the brawl was a kurta-clad seller with flowing mehendi hair who could be seen pinning down his enemy shopkeepers during the fight.

Harinder, the chaat seller became a social media sensation after he appeared to be winking in a photo clicked by the cops, post their detention.

आज दिनांक 22.02.2021को थाना बड़ौत क्षेत्रान्तर्गत कस्बा बड़ौत मे दुकानदारों के दो पक्षों के मध्य ग्राहकों को लेकर कहासुनी व मारपीट हो गई थी। मारपीट करने वाले दुकानदारों के दोनों पक्षों के कुल 8 व्यक्तियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।अपेक्षित विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। pic.twitter.com/gP7PBBdSca — Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) February 22, 2021

Some also called his hairstyle similar to that of the great physicist Albert Einstein and 'Virus' from 3 Idiots. Others compared the fight to a WWE match and some even used the raging hashtag "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai".

Here's how Twitter is marking the second anniversary of the Baghpat battle:

Some also gave the clip a Star Wars makeover by replacing the sticks and rods with lightsabers.

In the viral video, two groups, armed with iron rods and sticks, were seen brutally beating each other up on the road. Harinder, nicknamed "chacha", told news agency ANI that he had suffered because of his rivals over the past few days.

"They kept drawing my customers away...they kept telling them to come to our shop, his food is last night's...The customers would return my chaat," Harinder complained.

A dozen were injured, the Baghpat police said in a statement after making arrests.

