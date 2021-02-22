On Camera, UP Shopkeepers Fight Over Customers, With Rods And Sticks

Baghpat fight: 12 people have been injured in the clash and eight have been arrested

Two groups, armed with iron rods and sticks, brutally beat each other up on the road, in visuals that have emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat.

The fight broke out between shopkeepers and workers of two chat stalls in the district's Baraut town over getting customers to their shops, police said. The incident occurred in the town's Atithi Bhavan market area.

The bizarre fight continued for about 20 minutes before it was stopped. The video, recorded possibly by a bystander, quickly found its way to social media.

12 people have been injured in the clash and eight have been arrested, the Baghpat police said in a statement. However, no one sustained any serious injuries in the fight.

"Two chat shop owners clashed with each other in Baraut over getting more customers to their stall. Eight people have been arrested from both sides," police officer MS Rawat said.

Police complaints have been filed by both shopkeepers in the case.