After UP Chaat Brawl, Man Called 'Chacha' Explains What Caused It

Hours after a clash between chaat sellers in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat went viral, the man at the centre of the brawl revealed what went down.

Harinder, who claims to have a 40-year-old establishment, stood out among the eight men arrested after the fight. Nicknamed "chacha", he told news agency ANI that he had suffered because of his rivals over the past few days.

"They kept drawing my customers away...they kept telling them come to our shop, his food is last night's...The customers would return my chaat," Harinder complained.

"They did this four or five times". He made this remarks before his arrest.

Matters came to a head yesterday when the eight men from two rival chaat stalls started beating each other on the road with iron rods and sticks.

The bizarre fight at a popular market in town continued for about 20 minutes before it broke up. The video, recorded possibly by a bystander, soon emerged on social media and went viral.

A dozen were injured, the Baghpat police said in a statement after making arrests.

"Two chaat shop owners clashed with each other in Baraut over getting more customers to their stall. Eight people have been arrested from both sides," police officer MS Rawat said.

On social media, users compared the fight to a WWE match and some even used the raging hashtag "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai".

Harinder, or "Chacha", grabbed attention because of his big hair, dyed with Mehendi. Some compared him to Einstein.

''Chacha's Pawri Ho rahi hai,'' some tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI)