Sridevi's Colleagues Akshay Kumar And Twinkle Khanna Photographed At Anil Kapoor's Home

Sridevi's Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin co-star Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna were pictured outside Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home, where other colleagues of the megastar gathered to pay their condolences. Sridevi died on Saturday in Dubai and is being brought to Mumbai today. Her body is now being embalmed. Dubai police earlier said that a postmortem revealed that she 'accidentally drowned' in her Dubai hotel bathtub. Apart from Akshay and Twinkle, Sridevi's co-stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Venkatesh, Shah Rukh Khan and celebs like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Tabu Farah Khan, Karisma Kapoor and several others gathered at Anil Kapoor's house.
After Sridevi's sudden death new broke, Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP."
Their long-delayed film Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin had released in 2004, despite being shot in 1994. On Koffee With Karan, Akshay had revealed that they didn't shoot the climax of the film.
Earlier this month, Akshay and Twinkle had screened their film PadMan for Bollywood and Sridevi was spotted there with both daughters Janhvi and Khushi.
Bappi Lahiri and Athiya Shetty also paid their condolences.
Earlier today, her stepson Arjun Kapoor flew to Dubai to be with his father Boney Kapoor. Yash Raj Films' PRO told news agency ANI that Arjun had gone to Dubai to be with his father at the hotel while the formalities are being wrapped up and to oversee the return journey.
Sridevi, along with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi, attended nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding in UAE all of last week. Their elder daughter Janhvi stayed in Mumbai due to work commitments. Her debut film Dhadak is scheduled to release this year.