Akshay Kumar Begins Filming Kesari. Posts Pic From Set

Highlights Akshay posted a picture with kids shooting for the film Parineeti Chopra co-stars with Akshay Kesari is Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Karan Johar

Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India. pic.twitter.com/OqFjXg6BpJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 22, 2018

Such an exciting journey this film has been...am so excited and proud to be associated with #kesarihttps://t.co/8ZdfOYCnbU — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 22, 2018

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always @dharmamovies@iAmAzure@SinghAnurag79pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018