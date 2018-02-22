Akshay Kumar Begins Filming Kesari. Posts Pic From Set

Highlights
- Akshay posted a picture with kids shooting for the film
- Parineeti Chopra co-stars with Akshay
- Kesari is Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Karan Johar
Akshay Kumar posted this picture from Kesari set.
Innocent smiles galore on set today. Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India. pic.twitter.com/OqFjXg6BpJ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 22, 2018
Karan Johar tweeted this.
Such an exciting journey this film has been...am so excited and proud to be associated with #kesarihttps://t.co/8ZdfOYCnbU— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 22, 2018
Akshay's first look was revealed last month.
Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always @dharmamovies@iAmAzure@SinghAnurag79pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018
Kesari will be Parineeti's first film with Akshay. Of her role in the film, Parineeti earlier told news agency IANS, "That is a secret but I am very excited and very honoured that I am in Kesari because it is one of the biggest films Dharma Productions is making. I really wanted to work with Akshay sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It's going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of Kesari."
Apart from Akshay's film, two more projects on the same subject are also in the pipeline - Ajay Devgn's Sons Of Sardaar and Randeep Hooda's The Battle of Saragarhi.
(With IANS inputs)