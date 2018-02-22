Akshay Kumar Begins Filming Kesari. Posts Pic From Set

Akshay Kumar has started shooting for Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 22, 2018 15:42 IST
Akshay Kumar posted this picture from Kesari set (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Akshay posted a picture with kids shooting for the film
  2. Parineeti Chopra co-stars with Akshay
  3. Kesari is Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Karan Johar
Akshay Kumar has started shooting for his forthcoming film Kesari, based on the Battle of Saragarhi, 1897. The 50-year-old actor posted a picture with kids from the sets of the film and wrote, "Innocent smiles galore on set today! Shooting with these lovely children playing Afghani kids in #Kesari based on the Battle Of Saragarhi, one of the bravest battles fought in India." Akshay is seen in his turbaned look from the film. Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar. Actress Parineeti Chopra co-stars with Akshay in the film. Akshay's highly-anticipated film PadMan, produced by Twinkle Khanna, released a couple of weeks ago.

Akshay Kumar posted this picture from Kesari set.
 

Karan Johar tweeted this.
 

Akshay's first look was revealed last month.
 

Kesari will be Parineeti's first film with Akshay. Of her role in the film, Parineeti earlier told news agency IANS, "That is a secret but I am very excited and very honoured that I am in Kesari because it is one of the biggest films Dharma Productions is making. I really wanted to work with Akshay sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It's going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of Kesari."

Apart from Akshay's film, two more projects on the same subject are also in the pipeline - Ajay Devgn's Sons Of Sardaar and Randeep Hooda's The Battle of Saragarhi.

Akshay Kumar's Kesari is slated for a 2019 Holi release.

(With IANS inputs)

