Akshay Kumar Begins Kesari With Intriguing First Look

Sharing his first look from Kesari, Akshay tweeted: "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this."

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 05, 2018 13:17 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Akshay Kumar Begins Kesari With Intriguing First Look

Akshay Kumar shared his first look from Kesari (courtesy akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude," tweeted Akshay
  2. "Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI," he added
  3. "Exceptionally excited about #KESARI," tweeted producer Karan Johar
Now that PadMan is all set for release, Akshay Kumar's 2018 begins on an "ambitious" note. The 50-year old superstar sought best wishes as his new film Kesari went on floors today. Sharing his first look from the movie, Akshay tweeted: "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always." Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is financing the battle drama, is also very excited. "Exceptionally excited about #KESARI...the BRAVEST story ever told....we begin our journey today... we seek your love and blessings...." he tweeted.

Check out Akshay Kumar's first look from Kesari.
 
 

Twitter loves Akshay Kumar's first look from Kesari and says it's "epic." Some made a reference to Akshay's Singh Is Kinng persona, saying: "Singh Is Kinng days will be back." On Friday morning, '#Kesari' became one of the top spots on Twitter within minutes of the look being shared.
 
 
 

Comments
Close [X]
Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Karan Johar and is based on the 1879 Battle of Saragarhi. Interestingly, Bollywood is looking at two more films on the same subject - Ajay Devgn's Sons Of Sardaar and Randeep Hooda's The Battle of Saragarhi. Salman Khan was also announced to be part the Akshay-Karan collaboration but he reportedly opted out after Ajay requested him to not release another film on the same subject.

Akshay Kumar's first release this year will be PadMan - on January 26, and Kesari will arrive in theatres during Holi.
 

Trending

kesariakshay kumar first look

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Triple TalaqHot YogaLiving HealthyDalit protestsPrice ComparisonDealsUmar KhalidSouth Africa vs IndiaUS Cuts Aid To Pakistan