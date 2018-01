Akshay Kumar Begins Kesari With Intriguing First Look

Highlights "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude," tweeted Akshay "Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI," he added "Exceptionally excited about #KESARI," tweeted producer Karan Johar

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always @dharmamovies@iAmAzure@SinghAnurag79pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018

Faaaaaadu 1st look. Epic #Kesari begins.

PADMAN ON 25 JAN pic.twitter.com/UyWMzMyF8i — Arpita (@KhiladiGirlAppy) January 5, 2018

Now thatis all set for release, Akshay Kumar's 2018 begins on an "ambitious" note. The 50-year old superstar sought best wishes as his new film Kesari went on floors today . Sharing his first look from the movie, Akshay tweeted: "Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always." Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is financing the battle drama, is also very excited. "Exceptionally excited about #KESARI...the BRAVEST story ever told....we begin our journey today... we seek your love and blessings...." he tweeted.Check out Akshay Kumar's first look fromTwitter loves Akshay Kumar's first look fromand says it's "epic." Some made a reference to Akshay'spersona, saying: "days will be back." On Friday morning, '#Kesari' became one of the top spots on Twitter within minutes of the look being shared. Directed by Anurag Singh,is Akshay Kumar's first collaboration with Karan Johar and is based on the 1879 Battle of Saragarhi. Interestingly, Bollywood is looking at two more films on the same subject - Ajay Devgn'sand Randeep Hooda's Salman Khan was also announced to be part the Akshay-Karan collaboration but he reportedly opted out after Ajay requested him to not release another film on the same subject.Akshay Kumar's first release this year will be- on January 26, andwill arrive in theatres during Holi.