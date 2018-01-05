Akshay Kumar Begins Kesari With Intriguing First Look

Highlights
Check out Akshay Kumar's first look from Kesari.
Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always @dharmamovies@iAmAzure@SinghAnurag79pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018
Exceptionally excited about #KESARI...the BRAVEST story ever told....we begin our journey today... we seek your love and blessings....@akshaykumar@SinghAnurag79@iAmAzure@apoorvamehta18https://t.co/FR2uRyaKWR— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 5, 2018
Twitter loves Akshay Kumar's first look from Kesari and says it's "epic." Some made a reference to Akshay's Singh Is Kinng persona, saying: "Singh Is Kinng days will be back." On Friday morning, '#Kesari' became one of the top spots on Twitter within minutes of the look being shared.
Akshay Kumar's first release this year will be PadMan - on January 26, and Kesari will arrive in theatres during Holi.