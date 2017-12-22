Salman Khan Not Producing Kesari But Akshay Kumar Will Start The Shoot Soon Karan Johar will produce Akshay Kumar's Kesari

148 Shares EMAIL PRINT Akshay Kumar with Salman Khan. (Image courtesy: Akshay Kumar) New Delhi: Highlights Salman Khan was earlier to produce Kesari Kesari featuring Akshay Kumar will be produced by Karan Johar "We will start the shoot from January," says Akshay Kesari. Salman, whose Tiger Zinda Hai released today, is now not a part of Akshay's upcoming project but the Bollywood Khiladi is all set to start the shoot of Kesari from January. The 50-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film PadMan, spoke to news agency PTI and said, "Karan Johar is producing Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The film is titled Kesari and it is being made. I will start this film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it after PadMan releases."



Of Salman Khan not producing the film, Akshay said, "Karan Johar and I are making it. Kesari could not happen with Salman," reports PTI.



Earlier, in January, Salman had tweeted about being a producer for Kesari. However, it was reported that since Ajay Devgn is already making a film on the same subject, he asked Salman not to make another film. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda is also doing a film based on The Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought 10,000 Afghans. Kesari is the third film on the same subject.



In October, Karan Johar (who happens to be Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna's best friend) announced in

Extremely excited to see this exceptional and brave story unfold!!! @akshaykumar#KESARI#holi2019pic.twitter.com/8xisu1RBCS — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 10, 2017

A film I'm extremely excited about personally and emotionally... #Kesari releasing Holi 2019. pic.twitter.com/sDLrZWIl2R — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 10, 2017



Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of PadMan, which will be released on Republic Day next year. The film is a biopic based on an entrepreneur, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines while Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, which is a sequel to 2012 Ek Tha Tiger opened to positive a response today.



Actor Salman Khan was earlier on board as a producer for Akshay Kumar's. Salman, whosereleased today, is now not a part of Akshay's upcoming project but the Bollywoodis all set to start the shoot offrom January. The 50-year-old actor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, spoke to news agency PTI and said, "Karan Johar is producing, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The film is titledand it is being made. I will start this film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it afterreleases."Of Salman Khan not producing the film, Akshay said, "Karan Johar and I are making it.could not happen with Salman," reports PTI.Earlier, in January, Salman had tweeted about being a producer for. However, it was reported that since Ajay Devgn is already making a film on the same subject, he asked Salman not to make another film. Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda is also doing a film based on The Battle of Saragarhi, in which 21 Sikh soldiers fought 10,000 Afghans.is the third film on the same subject.In October, Karan Johar (who happens to be Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna's best friend) announced in a tweet that he will be producing Kesari. "Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar proudly present Kesari based on one of the bravest battles fought in India 'The Battle of Saragarhi.' Directed by Anurag Singh and starring Akshay Kumar. Releasing Holi 2019," read a post shared by KJo's Dharma Productions' official Twitter handle.Akshay Kumar is awaiting the release of, which will be released on Republic Day next year. The film is a biopic based on an entrepreneur, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines while Salman Khan's, which is a sequel to 2012opened to positive a response today.