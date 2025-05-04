<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 16: Next Stop For Akshay Kumar's Film - Rs 80 Crore

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is nearing the ₹80 crore mark at the box office. The film, featuring Akshay Kumar, collected ₹1.9 crore on Day 16, according to Sacnilk. So far, the courtroom drama has grossed a total of ₹77.9 crore in the domestic market.

The project recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 28.60% on May 3. Breaking it down: morning shows had 12.37%, afternoon shows saw 27.90%, evening shows witnessed 33.77% and night shows clocked 40.37%.

Kesari Chapter 2 is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film is set against the backdrop of the tragic 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The project focuses on the valiant legal battle fought by C Sankaran Nair against the oppressive British Raj.

Akshay Kumar plays the lead role of Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, while R Madhavan portrays Advocate Neville McKinley. Ananya Panday portrays Dilreet Gill. The film also features Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell in key roles.

Akshay Kumar attended a special screening of Kesari Chapter 2 on April 26. Addressing the audience at the venue, the actor opened up about Pahalgam terror attack. The brutal attack, which occurred at Baisaran Valley on April 22, killed 26 civilians.

Akshay Kumar said, “Unfortunately, aaj bhi humare sab ke dil mein woh gussa phir se jaga hain. Aap sab log achchi tarah se jaante he main kis cheez ki baat kar raha hoon. Aaj bhi hum un terrorists o ko ek hi baat kehna chahenge. Jo maine iss film mein kahi he, kya (Even today we are feeling the same anger all over again. All of you know exactly what I am talking about. Today I also want to say the same few words to the terrorists that I have said in the film. What)?"

Released on April 18, Kesari Chapter 2 has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.

The film has been jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.