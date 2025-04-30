<i>Housefull 5</i> Teaser: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Going To Be A Laughter Riot Amidst A Murder Mystery

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The teaser for Housefull 5 has been released, showcasing its star cast. The teaser hints at a shift from pure comedy to a potential murder mystery. Akshay announced the film's arrival on June 6, 2025, via Instagram.

The teaser of Housefull 5 is finally out, and it is every bit the star-studded spectacle fans were hoping for.

Packed with familiar faces and fresh additions, the fifth instalment of the beloved comedy franchise features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, and Sanjay Dutt.

The teaser kicks off with a lavish cruise party where the entire ensemble is seen having a gala time. However, the fun takes a dark turn when a masked figure shows up and a shocking murder takes place.

With this unexpected twist, Housefull 5 hints at being more than just a comedy, possibly a murder mystery wrapped in hilarity and chaos.

Akshay Kumar dropped the teaser on Instagram with the caption, “15 Years Ago Today..... The Madness Began! India's Biggest Franchise is back with the 5th instalment, and this time it is not just chaos and comedy.... But a KILLER Comedy! Here's presenting the teaser of #Housefull5! In cinemas near you on 6th June 2025!”

Housefull 5 is directed by Tarun Mansukhani and bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

In December last year, Akshay Kumar, while filming an action scene, got injured on the sets of Housefull 5. Some props accidentally flew toward him during the shot, leading to the mishap. After the incident, doctors advised him to take a break and focus on healing before resuming work.

The Housefull franchise kicked off in 2010 with its first film featuring Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani and the late Jiah Khan. Following its success, Housefull 2 came out in 2012, Housefull 3 in 2016, and Housefull 4 in 2019 — each instalment upping the comedy and chaos with a new set of stars and stories.