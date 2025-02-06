Ananya Panday Was "Uncomfortable" Doing <i>Liger</i>, Reveals Chunky Panday

Did you know Ananya Panday was "uncomfortable" doing Liger? The 2022 film also featured Vijay Deverakonda. No, we are not making the claims, but Ananya's father, actor Chunky Panday has made the revelation.



Chunky Panday, in an interview with Mashable India, revealed that Ananya was confused about being a part of Liger. He said, “Woh bohot young thhi. (She was very young). She said, ‘Papa I think I am too young to do this'. I said, ‘No baby, tu kar le (you do this), it is a commercial big film.' She was uncomfortable. Toh confused thhi woh. (She was confused).”



After Liger's disappointing box office performance, Chunky Panday stopped giving career advice to Ananya Panday. The actor, however, confessed that he would have discouraged Ananya from signing up for the Prime Video series Call Me Bae. Reason? He was “old-school” when it came to movies.



Chunky Panday said, “But uske baad mein abhi aaj tak maine usko pressure nahi kiya karne ke liye. Shayad main wrong thha, mai old school ka huun. Main sochta huun yaar heroine ko naachna chahiye, gaane hone chahiye, dialogues hone chahiye, hero ka fight hone chahiye. Main woh school ka huun. Toh main aur jaanta nahi huun. Agar woh mere paas aayi bolti, ‘Papa should I do Bae?' main bolta kabhi nahi kar. (From that day on, I never put any pressure on her. Maybe I was wrong. I am old school. I think the heroine should dance, the film should have songs, dialogues and the hero should have fight sequences. I don't know anything else. If she had asked me, ‘Papa, should I do Bae (Call Me Bae)?' I would have said no.)"



Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger marked Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut. Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy were also a part of the project.



Meanwhile, Ananya Panday's Call Me Bae hit the right chords with the masses. She played the role of Bella ‘Bae' Chowdhary in the comedy-drama.



Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film CTRL. Up next, she has Call Me Bae season 2 and an untitled film with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.