The A Connection: Ananya Panday's "Fave Girl" Moment With Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and a bunch of actors across generations assembled at an event, organised to celebrate the silver jubilee of designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's brand. Black seemed to be the dress code of the event as celebrities chose the classic colour for the night.

Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania shared a glamorous picture of Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday together from the event. Re-sharing the picture on her Instagram stories, Ananya wrote, "Forever fave girl Alia Bhatt" and dropped a heart emoji. For the night, Alia Bhatt wore a black saree paired with an embellished blouse. Ananya Panday wore a polka-dot ensemble.

Alia Bhatt wore a long note cheering for Sabyasachi Mukherjee's craftsmanship.

An excerpt from the note read, "I've been privileged to wear your creations over the years, from global red carpets to personal milestones (wedding memories I'll cherish forever). Your work isn't just fashion-it's art, blending tradition and innovation with unmatched finesse." Take a look:

Ananya Panday treated fans to her OOTN with some special pictures. She wrote, "What a show! What an experience. What a moment! In awe and beyond. big big congratulations to the genius and the entire team."

On the work front, Ananya Panday had a stellar last year as she was seen in back-to-back releases. She headlined a Dharma production-backed series Call Me Bae, which earned her praise for her performance. She was also seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's CTRL, a cyber thriller based on the dark realities of the artificial intelligence.

Alia Bhatt was seen in her production Jigra (2024) alongside Vedang Raina. The film received mixed reviews and didn't achieve box office success.