<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Box Office Report Day 18: Akshay Kumar's Film Earns Less Than A Crore

Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama, has been witnessing slow growth at the box office. The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, failed to pass the third Monday litmus test.

On Day 18, Kesari Chapter 2 earned Rs 85 lakh at the ticket window, reported industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings the film's total box office collection to Rs 81.35 crore. The movie had “an overall 12.85% Hindi Occupancy” rate on May 5, added the report.

Breaking it down — Kesari Chapter 2 recorded the highest footfall in the night shows with 17.65 percent screenings. Evening shows trailed behind at 15.35 percent, followed by afternoon shows at 11.70 percent. Morning shows registered the lowest attendance, standing at 6.68 percent.

Kesari Chapter 2 is the sequel to Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's 2019 hit Kesari. The second part is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The film portrays Akshay Kumar as Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair, who puts up a courageous fight against the British Raj. The story follows the aftermath of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre that devastated India on April 13, 1919.

Ananya Panday plays the role of a young lawyer Dilreet Kaur in the film, while R Madhavan essays the character of Advocate Neville McKinley. Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day and Alexx O'Nell are also part of the project.

Kesari Chapter 2 is jointly produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective and Cape of Good Films.

Up next, Akshay Kumar will be seen in the Tarun Mansukhani directorial Housefull 5. The film is the sequel to the popular Housefull franchise which kicked off in 2010.

Besides Akshay Kumar, Housefull 5 features a cast ensemble of Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Chitrangda Singh, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Nikitin Dheer, Soundarya Sharma, Ranjeet, and Sanjay Dutt.

Housefull 5, bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, will premiere on June 6.