<i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> Day 17 Box Office Report: Progress Report On Akshay Kumar's Film

Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 premiered on April 18. The film, which is the sequel to the actor's 2019 hit Kesari, has now entered the Rs 80 crore-club.

On Day 17 (May 4), Kesari Chapter 2 minted Rs 2.35 crore at the ticket window, reported Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total box office collection now stands at Rs 80.20 crore.

On its third Sunday, the historical courtroom drama witnessed an occupancy rate of 35.45 percent in the Hindi market, added the report.

Kesari Chapter 2 recorded the highest footfall during the evening shows with 49.70 percent occupancy, followed by the afternoon shows at 40.43 percent, the report added.

While the night screenings stood at 35.19 percent, the morning shows registered the lowest at 16.48 percent.

Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is about the aftermath of the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which occurred on April 13, 1919.

Akshay Kumar plays the titular role of barrister C Shankaran Nair in the film, who puts up a valiant fight against the British Empire, seeking justice for the lives lost at the tragic incident. The film is inspired by the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The film also features Ananya Panday as a young lawyer Dilreet Kaur, alongside R Madhavan as lawyer Nevile McKinley. Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O'Nell are also a part of the cast.

Recently, Karan Singh Tyagi praised Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday for their “incredible performances” in Kesari Chapter 2. The director made the comments during a SCREEN panel.

Speaking about Akshay Kumar, Karan Singh Tyagi shared, “Akshay understood pretty early on that we were making the film for two reasons. One, to honour the lives of people who died at Jallianwala Bagh. They came to celebrate Baisakhi and they left as martyrs. We wanted to honour their sacrifice. So he understood that core emotion and he also understood that we are bringing to light, a person's life that the world does not know about, which is Sankaran Nair.”

Kesari Chapter 2 is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape Of Good Films.