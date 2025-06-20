Trinamool Congress Slams <i>Kesari Chapter 2</i> And <i>The Bengal Files</i> For Insulting Freedom Fighters, Demands Apology

Two films have stirred a controversy in West Bengal over the content portrayed in them. Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 has been at the centre of a social media storm for allegedly distorting the names of freedom fighters who hailed from Bengal.

In a short film clip that has been widely shared on X (formerly Twitter), Akshay Kumar is seen using the name of Khudiram Bose as Khudiram Singh. Released in April, the period drama highlights India's freedom struggle against the British regime and was recently released on Netflix.

We strongly protest and condemn your steps to change the names of Bengali freedom fighters. You named Shahid Khudiram Bose as Khudiram Sing, Barin Ghosh as Barin Kumar. In your film the names were distorted. This is clear insult of Bengali history and freedom… — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) June 19, 2025

Speaking to the media, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "Bengali freedom fighters have been insulted in the film. Khudiram Bose has been changed to Khudiram Singh. What is this? The basic facts and names have been distorted. Bengal's history of the freedom struggle and the history of freedom fighters have been insulted in a planned manner. We are strongly opposing and condemning this. Akshay Kumar and the unit should apologise for this. Some people are talking about taking legal action, and that's rightly expected."

However, there has been no response from either the filmmaker or the actors regarding this uproar in West Bengal, even as an FIR has been filed in Bidhannagar South Police Station for "distorting historical facts".

The Chief Minister of Bengal also didn't let it pass. While addressing a news conference on Wednesday, she said, "There are attempts to undermine the role played by Bengali revolutionaries during the independence struggle. We condemn this. The BJP has been targeting Bengal and our cultural heritage."

But the BJP has refused to take the blame. Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya called it an "unnecessary" controversy. Speaking to the media, he said, "Character names are often changed in films. The TMC is using this to stir political sentiments."

On the other hand, TMC Youth Wing has filed a police complaint against filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film The Bengal Files. The complaint against the director & producers of the film states - "The film's ulterior motive is to trigger communal unrest in the state". The film is slated to release on September 5.