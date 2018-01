Akshay Kumar's Kesari Co-Star Is Parineeti Chopra. She's 'Excited'

Highlights Akshay's Kesari look was revealed last week Kesari is reportedly based on the Battle of Saragarhi Kesari will be produced by karan Johar

Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always @dharmamovies@iAmAzure@SinghAnurag79pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018

Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar inand the 29-year-old actress is "excited to be a part of this legendary journey," she tweeted on Wednesday. Parineeti, who was last seen inhas many promising projects in her kitty and, which is reportedly based on the Battle of Saragarhi, is another worthy addition to her resume. Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Kesari last week, which instantly topped the trends list. Take a look at Parineeti's tweet here:Take a look at Akshay's look inis Parineeti and Akshay's first film together. Akshay has made several films with Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, such asandamong others. But Parineeti is starring in the sequel of Akshay's Namastey London with Arjun Kapoor The film, titled, is one of Parineeti's two films releasing in 2018. Parineeti Chopra, who returned to films after a two-year hiatus, has also signed up for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar again with Arjun Kapoor. Between the success ofand the failure of, 2017 was a well-balanced year (box-office wise) for the actress. As of now, Akshay is awaiting the release of, which will hit the screens on January 25. Akshay's second release of 2017 will be, co-starring Rajinikanth. Akshay has also signed up for Reema Kagti's, co-starring Mouni Roy.will be directed by Anurag Singh.