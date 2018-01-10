Akshay Kumar's Kesari Co-Star Is Parineeti Chopra. She's 'Excited'

Parineeti Chopra joined Akshay Kumar's Kesari and tweeted: "Excited to be a part of this legendary journey"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 10, 2018 21:17 IST
12 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Akshay Kumar's Kesari Co-Star Is Parineeti Chopra. She's 'Excited'

Kesari will be Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra's first film together. (Image courtesy: Parineeti)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Akshay's Kesari look was revealed last week
  2. Kesari is reportedly based on the Battle of Saragarhi
  3. Kesari will be produced by karan Johar
Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar in Kesari and the 29-year-old actress is "excited to be a part of this legendary journey," she tweeted on Wednesday. Parineeti, who was last seen in Golmaal Again has many promising projects in her kitty and Kesari, which is reportedly based on the Battle of Saragarhi, is another worthy addition to her resume. Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Kesari last week, which instantly topped the trends list. Take a look at Parineeti's tweet here:
 

Take a look at Akshay's look in Kesari:
 

Kesari is Parineeti and Akshay's first film together. Akshay has made several films with Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz and Waqt: The Race Against Time among others. But Parineeti is starring in the sequel of Akshay's Namastey London with Arjun Kapoor.

The film, titled Namastey England, is one of Parineeti's two films releasing in 2018. Parineeti Chopra, who returned to films after a two-year hiatus, has also signed up for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar again with Arjun Kapoor. Between the success of Golmaal Again and the failure of Meri Pyari Bindu, 2017 was a well-balanced year (box-office wise) for the actress.

Comments
Close [X]
As of now, Akshay is awaiting the release of PadMan, which will hit the screens on January 25. Akshay's second release of 2017 will be 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. Akshay has also signed up for Reema Kagti's Gold, co-starring Mouni Roy.

Kesari will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Trending

akshay kumarparineeti choprakesari

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jet Air HostessHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaSection 377Fire in VadodaraGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................