Akshay Kumar's Kesari Co-Star Is Parineeti Chopra. She's 'Excited'

Parineeti Chopra has been roped in to play the lead role opposite Akshay Kumar in Kesari and the 29-year-old actress is "excited to be a part of this legendary journey," she tweeted on Wednesday. Parineeti, who was last seen in Golmaal Again has many promising projects in her kitty and Kesari, which is reportedly based on the Battle of Saragarhi, is another worthy addition to her resume. Akshay Kumar shared the first look of Kesari last week, which instantly topped the trends list. Take a look at Parineeti's tweet here:
Highlights
- Akshay's Kesari look was revealed last week
- Kesari is reportedly based on the Battle of Saragarhi
- Kesari will be produced by karan Johar
So excited to be a part of this legendary journey!!! Thankyouuu @karanjohar@akshaykumar@DharmaMovies#AnuragSingh#Kesarihttps://t.co/BoPAr6BrOa— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 10, 2018
Take a look at Akshay's look in Kesari:
Feeling nothing but immense pride and gratitude while sharing this. Beginning my 2018 with #KESARI, my most ambitious film and a lot of passion. Need your best wishes as always @dharmamovies@iAmAzure@SinghAnurag79pic.twitter.com/NOQ5x7FKRK— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 5, 2018
Kesari is Parineeti and Akshay's first film together. Akshay has made several films with Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra, such as Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz and Waqt: The Race Against Time among others. But Parineeti is starring in the sequel of Akshay's Namastey London with Arjun Kapoor.
The film, titled Namastey England, is one of Parineeti's two films releasing in 2018. Parineeti Chopra, who returned to films after a two-year hiatus, has also signed up for Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar again with Arjun Kapoor. Between the success of Golmaal Again and the failure of Meri Pyari Bindu, 2017 was a well-balanced year (box-office wise) for the actress.
Comments
Kesari will be directed by Anurag Singh.