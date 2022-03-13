Akshay Kumar Kisses Kapil Sharma On TKSS After Reports Of Their Rift

A still from the promo of TKSS. (courtesy: sonytvofficial)

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar is back on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his first film of the year Bachchhan Paandey. However, this is not his first visit to the show since it returned with the new season. Coming for the fourth time, Akshay will be seen accompanied by his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi. As we all know, Akshay never fails to pull Kapil Sharma's leg on the show, but to everyone's surprise, he will kiss the comedian, leaving the audience in splits. In a new promo shared on the official Instagram page of Sony Television, Akshay explains the side effects of Holi.

He said, "Jinki shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga kai, gale mil kai jaate hai. Geeli geeli chummiya deke jaate hai (The faces of those we don't like to see, even they apply colour on you and hug you and kiss you)". To demonstrate, Akshay tightly hugs Kapil and plants a kiss on his cheek, leaving the comedian helpless.

In another video shared by Sony TV, Akshay says, "Kuch log toh rang lagane kai liye aese peeche ajate hai jaese badla lerahe ho (Some people apply colours as if they are taking revenge from you)." He then adds, "Daanth tak ghis dete hai (They even apply colour on teeth)."

For the unversed, the team of Bachchhan Paandey will be part of a Holi special episode on The Kapil Sharma Show, which will be airing today. Meanwhile, talking about the film, it is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Jigarthanda, which itself was inspired by the South Koran movie A Dirty Carnival (2006).

The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. Bachchhan Paandey is slated to release in theatres on March 18.