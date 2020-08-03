Akshay Kumar Dedicates New Movie Raksha Bandhan To His Sister: 'It's The Quickest I've Signed A Film'

Akshay Kumar tweeted this poster (courtesy akshaykumar)

On Rakhi, actor Akshay Kumar announced a new film titled Raksha Bandhan, which marks the debut of his sister Alka Bhatia as a presenter. To be directed by Aanand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan will be celebrating the bond between brothers and sisters. Keeping up with theme of the movie, Akshay Kumar can be seen surrounded by what appears to be his onscreen sisters in the first poster of Raksha Bandhan. "A story that touches your heart so deeply and so instantly, it's the quickest I've signed a film in my career. Dedicating this film, Raksha Bandhan to my sister Alka and to the most special bond in the world - that of a brother and sister. Thank you, Aanand L Rai. This one is very special," tweeted Akshay Kumar. Raksha Bandhan has locked November 5, 2021 as the release date.

Elaborating on the film's storyline, Akshay Kumar said in a statement: "It will make us realise how blessed are those who have sisters. It makes me happiest that my sister Alka is presenting and producing this film along with ace director Aanand L Rai. Can't thank him enough for bringing me one of the most special films of my life," reported PTI.

Aanand described Raksha Bandhan as a film which celebrates "relationships in the most beautiful way," reported PTI. "Akshay is such a talented actor and I'm really excited to collaborate with him once again for Raksha Bandhan," the director said in a statement. Raksha Bandhan marks Akshay's second collaboration with Aanand L Rai, who is also directing the actor in upcoming movie Atrangi Re, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. While Raksha Bandhan is expected to go on floors next year, Atrangi Re is all set to resume shoot.

Raksha Bandhan is written by Aanand L Rai's frequent collaborator, screenwriter Himanshu Sharma, who has films such as the Tanu Weds Manu series, Zero and Raanjhanaa to his credit. The film will be produced by Colour Yellow Production in association with Cape of Good Films.

