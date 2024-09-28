Advertisement

Ajith Kumar Announces His Own Racing Team, Welcomes Fabian Duffieux As Official Racing Driver

Ajith Kumar has officially announced the launch of his own racing team, named Ajith Kumar Racing

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ajith Kumar Announces His Own Racing Team, Welcomes Fabian Duffieux As Official Racing Driver
the image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: sureshchandraoffl)
New Delhi:

Tamil actor and professional racer Ajith Kumar has officially announced the launch of his own racing team, named "Ajith Kumar Racing." The exciting news was shared by the actor's manager, Suresh Chandra, on Friday. In an Instagram post, Suresh revealed that Ajith recently tested the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at the Dubai Autodrome.

Alongside photos of the actor behind the wheel, he shared details about the new racing team, stating, "We are proud to announce the beginning of a new exciting adventure: Ajith Kumar Racing. Fabian Duffieux will be the official racing driver. And the amazing news? Aside from being a team owner, Ajith Kumar is back in the racing seat! Ajith is among very few Indians to race in the international arena and in FIA championships. He competed in the 2004 Formula Asia BMW F3 Championships and raced in the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. The newly formed racing team will be engaged in various international racing series, starting with the competitive 24hseries European series in the Porsche 992 GT3 cup category. One of our biggest aims will be to help talented young drivers while providing them a fully supported racing program. Can't wait to tell you more about this very soon! The win or nothing! Stay tuned!" The team will feature Fabian Duffieux as the official racing driver.

Earlier on Friday, Suresh also shared more pictures of Ajith testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge, expressing his excitement for the upcoming European racing season. He wrote, "Testing the Ferrari 488 EVO Challenge at @Dubai_Autodrome as #AK gears up for the upcoming European racing season! Also excited to reveal a new helmet paint scheme. Ready for an adrenaline-fueled journey ahead!"

ICYDK, Ajith Kumar is a passionate racer with an impressive motorsports background. He has competed in the Asian Formula BMW Championship, the British Formula 3 Championship, and has even raced in the FIA Formula 2 Championship. Ajith began his racing journey in motorcycle racing, competing in the National Motorcycle Racing Championship.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Ajith Kumar, Ajith Kumar Racing Team, Fabian Duffieux
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
IIFA Utsavam 2024: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Winning Glory, Awarded Woman Of The Year
Ajith Kumar Announces His Own Racing Team, Welcomes Fabian Duffieux As Official Racing Driver
Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund For Wayanad Landslide Victims
Next Article
Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Donate Rs 1 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund For Wayanad Landslide Victims
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com