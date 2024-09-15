Ajith Kumar Buys A Swanky New Porsche, Wife Shalini Says, "He Has Got The Car, Style And My Heart"

Ajith Kumar recently expanded his impressive car collection with the addition of a Porsche GT3 RS. The announcement was made by his wife, Shalini, who shared a photo of the luxury vehicle on Instagram. The picture, which also featured Ajith, was taken at the Porsche showroom. Sharing the post on Instagram, Shalini wrote, "He has got the car, the style, and my heart."

In the photo, Ajith is seen casually dressed in a white shirt and cargo pants. Following the announcement, fan pages flooded social media with images from his showroom visit. ICYDK, the Porsche GT3 RS, a petrol variant of the Porsche 911, is priced at Rs 3.51 crore. Ajith is known for his passion for cars and bikes. Earlier in August, he also acquired a Ferrari worth Rs 9 crore. A video of him driving the red Ferrari went viral on the Internet.

Ajith's bike collection includes models such as the BMW S 1000 RR, BMW K 1300 S, Aprilia Caponord 1200 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-145. His car collection features the Ferrari 458 Italia, BMW 740 Li and a Honda Accord V6 among others.

On the professional front, Ajith has recently completed shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni. The release date of the film has not been announced yet. He is currently working on Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, which is slated for a Pongal 2025 release.