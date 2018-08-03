Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Fanney Khan Reviewed By Husband Abhishek: 'The Mrs Continues To Be My Favourite'

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan married in 2007

It's a big day for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan today - her much-anticipated film Fanney Khan hits the screens. While the reviews are awaited, a tweet by her husband Abhishek Bachchan must have already made her day. Abhishek appears to have watched Fanney Khan at a screening hosted last night in Mumbai and congratulated the entire team and tweeted messages for the cast. Fanney Khan also stars Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand and Divya Dutta. "Just saw Fanney Khan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar, Pihu, Divya Dutta are all so, so good. And the Mrs continues to be my favourite! Best wishes," he wrote.

Read Abhishek Bachchan's tweet here.

Just saw #FanneyKhan. What a beautiful film. A great message and worthy film. Congratulations to the entire team. Leaves a huge emotional lump in your throat. @AnilKapoor, Rajkumar, Pihu, @divyadutta25 are all so, so good. And the Mrs. continues to be my favourite! Best wishes. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2018

So sweet, Abhishek!

In Fanney Khan, Anil Kapoor plays the titular. The film tracks the story of a father (Anil Kapoor), who is a failed musician but wants his daughter Lata (Pihu Sand) to become a successful singer, which is also her dream. However, Pihu deals with body-shaming issues. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays singer Baby Singh, whom Anil Kapoor kidnaps to help Pihu achieve her dreams and Rajkummar Rao stars as his friend who helps him.

Fanney Khan is directed by Atul Manjrekar. It is Aishwarya's first film after 2016's Ae DIl Hai Mushkil.

Meanwhile, Abhishek and Aishwarya are all set to co-star together in Anurag Kashyap's Gulab Jamun. The film reunites them after eight years (Raavan released in 2010). Abhishek's next film is Manmarziyan.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai married in 2007. They are parents to a six-year-old daughter Aaradhya.